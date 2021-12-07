TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Storms rolled through Middle Tennessee Monday morning, leaving behind damage in their path. Six tornadoes have been confirmed by the National Weather Service stemming from that storm system.

One tornado touched down in Trousdale County, damaging buildings, knocking over trees and even flipping a school bus.

Inside that vehicle was bus driver Don Robinson. He was in the driver’s seat, warming up the bus before starting his shift.

He described the moment the storm hit to News 2.

“The bus started rocking a little bit,” said Robinson. “It got raining real hard and started rocking a little more. Next thing I know it started laying over.”

Newly obtained security camera video shows the terrifying moments the storm hit Robinson’s bus.

Robinson can be seen gripping the steering wheel as tight as he can as the bus flips onto its side. As the storm passed through, he remained against the driver’s side window.

Soon after, Robinson was rescued by his grandson. The bus driver had to climb out of the top hatch but was otherwise not injured.

School officials said his bus is likely totaled. Robinson was given a substitute bus for school transportation Tuesday.