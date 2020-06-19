Only On 2: Mayor Cooper discusses new policing model, process in search for new police chief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the national hunt for Nashville’s next police chief is underway, Mayor Cooper says he is looking at a new way of policing the community as we enter a new era.

“The new era is just being a little more 21st Century about it, that communities and cities change,” Mayor Cooper explained in an exclusive interview with News 2.

With that change comes new leadership and a shift toward more community policing.

“Let’s go and see if there are wrap-around services that is deliverable in the public safety space that is not law enforcement per se. There is a line for it, less warrior and more guardian,” said Cooper.

Mayor Cooper said the Metro Police department responded to nearly 750,000 calls to service last year. It’s a number that, he says, community policing can help cut back on.

“There’s going to be in the next 6 months a deep discussion about how we serve those 750,000 calls. Do we need to also be providing mental health services, social services providers? Well, that’s a great opportunity to do that to expand our view of the force into being guardians.”

It’s a model Mayor Cooper thinks everyone can be on board for, but it is more costly.

“The trick is being able to afford a stronger community platform through a community policing model,” said Cooper.

As we move forward, the Mayor is looking for a chief that is a great communicator and listener and he assures the community will be part of the conversation in the search.

“Historically the mayor has had a group to help screen and evaluate candidates. I will insist on that because I need community judgment also. I want to do this in parallel with our use of force policing task force as they also kind of revision public safety in Nashville, I want to do this also with the Community Oversight Board.”

Mayor Cooper pointed out that the Community Oversight Board has valuable information when looking at policy and personnel.

“They are quasi-judicial so you can’t have the judicial System going into the other areas. They are a check and a balance so you can’t have them going into other areas. They need to be part of it, but not all of it,” stated Cooper.

Mayor Cooper said they do have their eyes on an internal candidate, but that conducting a national search is necessary to assure we have the best of the best.

“To me, it is obviously an advantage somebody who already knows our community,” Cooper explained.

It’s a qualification that Deputy Chief John Drake meets. He is a 32-year veteran of the Metro Police department, who was recently promoted to head of the department’s Community Services bureau who seems to be a top internal candidate.

News 2 asked Mayor Cooper about the Deputy Chief being a candidate, the mayor nodded his head and responded, “As I carefully said in my remarks I wanted in no way to exclude internal candidates and strong internal candidates, but the internal candidate we are doing them a disservice to prove to everybody that this was the best candidate.”

The Mayor met with HR Friday afternoon to discuss moving forward in the lengthy search for chief.

“It is a civil service process, it is a civil service job so the postings and the notifications and the interview process and the interviewing it’s all part of a public process and lengthy process.”

Mayor Cooper says the search for a new chief will take at least 6 months.