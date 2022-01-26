HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The family of fallen Hendersonville police officer Spencer Bristol spoke at a state parole hearing Wednesday for Emani Martin, the man charged with evading arrest in Sumner County the night of Dec. 30, 2019.



“In a split second, our son was gone, all because this man chose to run,” recalled Dan Bristol, father of fallen Master Patrol Officer Bristol.

Police say 19-year-old Kevin Jordan was driving the car and Martin, also 19, was the passenger when they were in a crash. Martin ran from the car. Officer Bristol chased after him on foot and was hit by an oncoming car. He died from his injuries at TriStar Skyline Medical Center.

“He watched my husband die and was laughing and joking while I was living out the worst days of my life a few miles away,” said Officer Bristol’s wife Lauren.

Dan Bristol relived the moment his life changed forever.

“Then came the hospital seeing his lifeless body mangled and covered with blood,” said Officer Bristol’s father Dan. “I’ll never forget that night as long as I live looking at my son’s body, holding him, and asking God why this happened.”

Martin was not present for the hearing. He faces additional charges in Davidson County, including reckless homicide, two counts of reckless endangerment, four counts of evading arrest, two counts of carjacking and aggravated robbery, among other charges.

“He will only receive 30% of a two- to four-year sentence and watching him sit smugly in the courtroom with a complete lack of remorse, it is blatantly obvious that he will do much worse the next time he’s released,” Dan Bristol said. “This man needs to serve his full sentence as short as it is.”

“I can’t be at peace knowing that Emani would be walking around anywhere near my community or others,” Lauren added.

The parole hearing was continued until July. Both Martin and Jordan are scheduled for trial in Davidson County court in June.