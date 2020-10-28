Online holiday shopping creates thousands of seasonal jobs in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee is getting people back to work with the help of one industry that’s looking to hire nearly 6,000 people ahead of the holidays.

‘Tis the season for holiday shopping and according to the online discount site RetailMeNot, about 75 percent of Americans plan to do their 2020 shopping online.

For packaging and delivery companies like UPS, that means hiring, especially in a growing city like Nashville.

“We have openings for seasonal part time package handlers, full time seasonal package handlers, also seasonal drivers and driver helpers as well,” said Keishia Mashore, the HR Business Partner Director for UPS Mid South District. “You have to have the ability to lift 70 lbs. and work in a very robust and fast pace environment.”

In addition to the thousands of permanent jobs Amazon has announced since the pandemic started, they’ve now added 4,700 seasonal positions in Tennessee.

“When we’re talking about jobs at Amazon, we’re really talking about opportunity. These are seasonal opportunities, but that doesn’t mean that that’s where a job at Amazon will end,” Amazon’s Nashville Spokesperson Brittany Parmley told News 2. “At Amazon, we firmly believe that by bringing new jobs we’re helping secure better futures for people.”

At the UPS facility on Whites Creek in Nashville, pay ranges from $17 to $21 dollars an hour.

Amazon starts at $15 an hour with benefits starting on the first day.

Both companies say their seasonal positions have opportunity to become permanent.

CLICK HERE to apply for UPS.

CLICK HERE to apply for Amazon.