One year later: Nashville FOP remembers Officer John Anderson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s a very different Fourth of July this year in Nashville. As Black Lives Matter protests plan to take over downtown, Metro Nashville Police remembers one of their own.

28-year-old John Anderson was hit and killed in a car crash in the early morning hours of Independence Day last year.

17-year-old Jayona Brown is now being tried as an adult for the crash. Brown, now 18-years-old, faces multiple charges including vehicular homicide.

A toxicology report later revealed Brown also had marijuana in her system at the time of the crash.

Nashville Fraternal Order of Police President James Smallwood says it’s a much different holiday because of Anderson’s death, and because BLM protests are advocating to defund the police.

“It’s kind of ironic that an officer gave his life in the service of this community and on the same day one year later we’re going to be protesting the fact that an officer literally gave his life serving the community. It certainly gives a moment of pause,” Smallwood said. “Of course everybody has their right to protest, everybody has their right to peacefully assemble and we support and protect that every single day.”

Anderson was a four-year veteran with the force. He left behind a wife and young son.

“That’s the worst call we can ever get is we’ve lost one of our brothers or sisters in the line of duty,” Smallwood said. “The ultimate tragedy.”

Smallwood said it’s disheartening to see calls to defund the police with these marches. He said a world without law enforcement is a world with chaos.

“We need to come together and have reasonable, fact based discussions. We need to talk about real solutions in our community, not rhetoric and hate. And I think if we’re going to honor his memory, that’s how we accomplish that,” Smallwood said.

Brown is scheduled to appear in court next week on those adult charges.