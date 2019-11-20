One year later, family still seeks answers in man’s death on I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wednesday marks one year since Joe Shelton Jr. died on I-24 near the Shelby Avenue overpass.

The family is still searching for answers after their loved one was killed from a concrete chunk that police believe someone intentionally threw.

“I can tell you there is not a day that goes by that I don’t cry,” said Kim Shelton.

The heartbroken wife says it seems like an eternity since her husband was killed as the pain of missing him only grows worse.

“Cried a lot, broken-hearted and still just frustrated in a sense that my husband’s death, there is no leads.”

That’s the hardest part for this mourning family.

“To my knowledge, absolutely nothing. At least that’s what police tell me, that there has been no leads,” Kim explained.

Police say Joe was driving to work that Tuesday morning when they believe somebody intentionally threw a 23-pound piece of concrete from the Shelby Avenue overpass, which hit Shelton in his face.

“Why it had to happen to my husband, I’ll never know.”

While the questions are heavy on the family’s heart, the day to day reality that their loved one is gone is heartbreaking.

“I lost my best friend, I lost the love of my life, I lost the man that I had been married to for 30 years and we were together a lot longer than that. We were high school sweethearts, we grew up together. We were each other’s best friends and would have done anything for one another,” Kim cried.

The Sheltons have made numerous efforts to find closure.

We now know that a private investigator found the surveillance video from a nearby convenience store that showed a potential witness.

“That was one of the things that the private investigator had pulled and brought it to the police’s attention, that this person should be a person of interest because they had overlooked it in the beginning,” Kim explained.

The family also doubled the reward money.

“That reward will stay up my entire lifetime I will renew that reward as long as I live I will keep it out there in hopes that if someone does know something or if someone did see something that they will eventually talk and come forward.”

Kim says she will do everything she can to not only find closure but to keep a tragedy like this from happening again.

“I try to keep his story out there, I try to keep the pressure on the police, I try to make sure that hopefully, this doesn’t happen to anyone else again.”

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest is eligible to receive the $10,000 reward. Call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers remain anonymous.