HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Aug. 21, 2021, heavy rainfall down poured in Humphreys County leaving 20 people dead and hundreds devastated in the deadliest flood event in Middle Tennessee history.

Rainfall reached up to 17 inches in a 6-hour period moving homes off their foundations, uprooting roads and leaving a path of destruction.

As Tennesseans reflect on the flood’s one-year anniversary, many are coming together to hold events in remembrance of the victims and the event that will be embedded in Tennessee history forever.

List of events:

August 20

Grief Group Session : The Waverly Church of Christ located on 438 W Main Street will hold a grief group session at 10 a.m. Pastor Bill McDonald will lead the grief session.

: The Waverly Church of Christ located on 438 W Main Street will hold a grief group session at 10 a.m. Pastor Bill McDonald will lead the grief session. Live Music at the Waverly Court Square– Those heading over to Humphreys County can enjoy live music at the Waverly Court Square which begins at 6 p.m. A candlelight vigil is expected to follow the live performances.

August 21

Worship Service – An entire church service will be dedicated to the 20 individuals that lost their lives in the Waverly flooding. The Waverly Church of Christ will begin service at 10 a.m. where various government leaders will make remarks.

– An entire church service will be dedicated to the 20 individuals that lost their lives in the Waverly flooding. The Waverly Church of Christ will begin service at 10 a.m. where various government leaders will make remarks. Sunflower field presentation – The family of 15-year-old Lilly Bryant will be presented with a sunflower field in the teen’s memory. The teen was found dead after she went missing during the catastrophic flooding.

– The family of 15-year-old Lilly Bryant will be presented with a sunflower field in the teen’s memory. The teen was found dead after she went missing during the catastrophic flooding. Public Memorial– Tennessee Senator Kerry Roberts is expected to make remarks on the flood’s event one year anniversary inside Waverly Central High School’s gym located on 1325 Highway 70 W.

August 23