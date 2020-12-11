One person rescued from fire at South Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was rescued by firefighters during a fire in a laundry room at The Vale Nashville Apartments on McMurray Drive in the Tusculum area of South Nashville.

According to NFD, firefighters were called to the scene of an apartment fire with a person potentially trapped. When they arrived on scene, there was light smoke coming from a laundry room.

During the primary search, one male was found unconscious in the area. He was rescued from the building and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with burn and smoke inhalation injuries.

The fire is now contained and crews are working to search for any remaining hotspots. Fire investigators have been called out to determine the cause of the fire.