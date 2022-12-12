THOMPSON’S STATION, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person has been killed following a vehicle crash on Hwy. 431 in Thompson’s Station, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.
THP confirmed with News 2 that one person was killed in the crash.
According to the TDOT Smartway map, crews responded to a vehicle fire on Hwy. 431 (SR. 106) at Wilhoite Rd. and Ober Brienz Ln. around 2:00 p.m. Monday.
THP said only one vehicle was involved in the incident.
Southbound lanes in that area have been closed while crews respond to the scene.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.