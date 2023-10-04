WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 21-year-old was able to avoid any injuries after they jumped from the roof of a home that caught fire in Williamson County on Monday.

Crews with Williamson County Fire Rescue said they were sent to a home off of Glenhaven Drive at 2:47 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2 after receiving reports of a structure fire with a person on the roof.

The 21-year-old told fire crews that they smelled something burning, opened a bedroom door and found thick, dark smoke in the hallway. That’s when they climbed out a window onto the roof to escape the smoke and called 911.

(Courtesy: Williamson County Fire Rescue)

(Courtesy: Williamson County Fire Rescue)

(Courtesy: Williamson County Fire Rescue)

According to Williamson County Fire Rescue, family members arrived at the scene and encouraged the 21-year-old on the roof to jump down due to the amount of smoke that was coming from the home.

Upon arrival to home, fire personnel saw flames coming from the front. Units immediately requested assistance from Franklin Fire Department’s Station 4 to help fight the blaze.

Officials reported the 21-year-old was uninjured, but a Williamson County Sheriff’s Office helicopter landed in the area to ensure they made it out safely.

Crews at the scene determined that the fire was caused by an air fryer. The damage to the home was estimated to be at least $250,000 and the family is currently displaced, according to Williamson County Fire Rescue.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene including Williamson EMA, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Williamson County Health EMS and Williamson County Emergency Communications.

No other information was immediately released.