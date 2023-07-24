TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was flown to a hospital on Monday after a fight reportedly broke out at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center (TTCC).

Staff at the private prison for men were alerted to a fight involving six inmates at about 12:45 p.m. on Monday, July 24, according to CoreCivic, the firm that manages the facility. Officials did not provide any information on the circumstances surrounding the fight.

Facility security and medical staff reportedly responded immediately and began evaluating one inmate who was injured during the altercation. Officials said EMS decided to have the inmate flown for outside treatment.

The inmate was accompanied by a correctional officer, which CoreCivic said is standard procedure for when treatment is required outside of the TTCC facility. There were no staff members injured during the incident.

Officials with CoreCivic said the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) was notified of the incident. No further information was immediately available.