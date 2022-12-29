MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — While fighting a Wednesday night house fire in Maury County, first responders discovered a dead person inside the home.

The Maury County Fire Department said it was dispatched to an activated fire alarm in the Fly Road area of Santa Fe at approximately 8:19 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, but the call was quickly upgraded to a structure fire with someone trapped inside.

First responders said they arrived at the scene and found heavy smoke pouring from the residence. Then, when they entered the home, crews reported heavy smoke, active fire, and zero visibility.

As multiple units arrived to help out at the scene, personnel managed to stop the flames. However, despite “intense efforts” by Maury County deputies and firefighters, the victim was found dead, according to officials.

“Several MCFD Sheriff Deputies and Firefighters worked together and faced dangerous conditions to attempt the rescue,” said Savannah Maddison, the public information officer for the Maury County Fire Department. “We want to recognize the efforts of all involved in the relentless attempt to help the victim. We send our deepest condolences to the family effected.”

“As command of this incident, I want to share that we are deeply sorry to the family of the victim for the unexpected loss that occurred tonight,” Maury County Fire Capt. Tommy Stanfill stated. “Our responders did all they could to try and change the outcome. A call like this is extremely hard for first responders and dispatchers alike.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the cause of the fire and the death, officials said.