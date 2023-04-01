HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — After severe weather rolled through Middle Tennessee overnight, Henry County first responders said they were called to the scene of a deadly incident involving a downed tree Saturday morning.

The Henry Volunteer Fire Department said units were dispatched to a report of a tree that fell on someone in the 800 block of Haglersville Road in Mansfield just before 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 1.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they reportedly discovered a tree on an unresponsive person on a tractor.

According to officials, EMS contacted the death investigator(s), who pronounced the individual dead at the scene.

Once the Henry County Sheriff’s Office released the scene, the Henry Volunteer Fire Department said its team worked to remove the person from the tractor.

Initial indications suggest the operator of the tractor was trying to remove the fallen tree from the road when the incident took place, resulting in the tree hitting the individual, fire officials said.

