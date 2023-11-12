NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Yes, it is true. We just stashed away the Halloween buckets and still have to carve the turkey, but it’s never too early to plan your Hallmark-like winter getaway.

In fact, one publication suggests you won’t have to drive too far since one of the best Christmas towns is located here in Middle Tennessee!

According to Country Living, Franklin brings Christmas magic to life during the holidays with its annual Dickens of a Christmas Festival providing an immersive holiday experience for families.

Country Living wrote, “The festival brings characters from A Christmas Carol and Oliver Twist to life throughout its weekend-long festivities.”

At the festival, visitors can expect to see a variety of musicians, vendors, dancers and interact with folks dressed as Dickens characters such as Ebenezer Scrooge, in the streets of downtown Franklin.

The festival, which is produced by the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, will be held on December 9 – 10 on Main Street.

Country Living also highlights the unique historical concept that surrounds the city during the festival stating that visitors can “roam the Victorian Village and try Victorian-era Christmas treats like sugar plums while listening to carolers.”

Out of 30 U.S. towns named, Franklin was the only Tennessee town the made Country Living’s list.

