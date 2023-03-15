GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of the largest paving projects in the history of the City of Goodlettsville is set to begin next week.

The repaving of Conference Drive is expected to begin soon after Monday, March 20, the city announced Wednesday.

City officials said the scope of the project will include the milling of existing asphalt and repaving from Vietnam Veterans Parkway to Long Hollow Pike.

The project will take several days to complete. Drivers are asked to plan accordingly as lane closures will be required.

News 2’s meteorologist Marcus Bagwell also monitors traffic on weekday mornings during Good Morning Nashville. Stay tuned to News 2 from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. for updates on traffic conditions as this project is expected cause some delays.