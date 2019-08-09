One of five convictions amended for former Vanderbilt football player behind bars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After being convicted of raping a female student in a dorm room in 2013, a former Vanderbilt football player who serves 17 years behind bars, has one conviction amended.

Brandon Robert Vandenburg was convicted in Davidson County of five counts of aggravated rape and two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

A judge says one out of Vandenburg’s five charges of rape now has been amended to attempted rape.

Vandenburg says his right to due process was violated, the prosecution was vindictive and testimony should have been thrown out.

He wanted a new trial in but it was denied in 2017.

On Thursday, one of his charges of aggravated rape was amended to an attempt at the crime.

That one charge has been vacated, but he will still spend a full 17 years behind bars. Early release is not on the table.