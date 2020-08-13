At least 1 injured in two-alarm house fire in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm house fire on the 2800 block of Stokers Lane North in the Haynes Area of North Nashville.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, one person at the location is reportedly injured.

Smoke could be seen in the area for miles, and the immediate area around the home is reportedly being evacuated.

This is an active fire scene, we have a crew on the way working to get more information.

Stay with News 2 and the WKRN.com Alert Desk for more details as they become available.