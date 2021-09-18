1 injured in crash possibly involving a train

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Fire crews were dispatched early Saturday morning to a motor vehicle crash possibly involving a MVA Train.

The collision took place around 6:00 a.m. at the railroad crossing on West Monticello Avenue.

The driver of the car was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with multiple traumas.

Nashville Fire says they are still investigating whether or not the crash involved a train.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 for updates.