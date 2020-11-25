One hospitalized after apartment fire in Donelson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at the Polo Park Apartments on the 1000 block of Jackson Downs Blvd. near Lebanon Pike.

According to NFD, the fire is now contained and crews are performing salvage and overhaul at the building. One person was inside an apartment at the time of the fire and crews were able to rescue them safely.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where their condition is currently unknown at this time.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.