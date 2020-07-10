One dead in single-vehicle crash on I-24 in Cheatham County

PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Highway Patrol tells News 2 that one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 westbound near mile marker 30.

According to TDOT SmartWay, the accident occurred just before 7:45 p.m. and is estimated to be cleared by 12 a.m. Friday. The left lane of two is blocked in the area, delays are expected.

TDOT SmartWay Real-Time Map

THP tells News 2 that the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash went down an embankment. No other information is available and the investigation is ongoing.

