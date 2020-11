HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead following an accident in the 5000 block of Old Hickory Blvd. in Hermitage near Lowe’s.

Metro Police were dispatched to the scene just before 6 p.m. Nashville Fire and EMS also responded but did not transport a patient because the person was already dead on arrival.

Details regarding the crash were not immediately given by investigators.