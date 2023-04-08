MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person lost their life following a multi-vehicle crash in Mt. Juliet Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department tweeted about a “Serious Injury Crash” on Pleasant Grove Road near Catalpa Drive at 1:37 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.

Then, at 3:16 p.m., Mt. Juliet Police announced that section of Pleasant Grove Road was still closed, adding that it would likely stay closed until 4 p.m. while Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) investigated.

Officials told News 2 that THP is investigating a two-vehicle crash in that area, with one confirmed fatality.

No additional information has been released about this incident.