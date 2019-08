NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a car ran into a tree Monday afternoon, officials say the driver of the car has died.

The accident happened on Rocky Fork Road in Nolensville.

Tennessee Highway Patrol says the driver was pronounced dead on scene.

A passenger was also in the car during the time, but their condition is unknown at this time, THP says.

This is a developing story, stay with News 2 on air and online.