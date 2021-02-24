One dead after being struck by WeGo Star train

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead after being struck by an outbound train while walking on the railroad tracks near the Donelson WeGo Star train station at Shady Grove Road.

According to MNPD and WeGo, the accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. No one riding the train at the time of the 32 passengers were injured.

At this time, additional details about the victim were not given and it is unclear why the victim was on the tracks at this time.

Passengers awaiting a second train leaving downtown from the Riverfront Station were provided a bus bridge to the Donelson Station. From there, all passengers were able to board another train to continue their commute.