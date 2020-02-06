One dead after accident on Brick Church Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning on Brick Church Pike and Bellshire Drive in northeast Nashville.

According to Metro Police, the woman was 49-years-old. Her exact identity has not been released pending next of kin notification.

Initial investigation shows the woman was attempting to turn left from Bellshire Drive onto Brick Church Pike in a 2008 Pontiac SUV when she was stuck by a northbound Dodge pickup truck. The woman had a stop sign and reportedly pulled out in front of the pickup.

Investigators say the contributing factor to the cash was a failure to yield the right of way, and it does not appear that drugs or alcohol were involved.

The woman was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where she died.