1  of  30
Closings
Barren County Schools Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Cheatham County Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County TN Schools Dayspring Academy Dickson County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Grundy County Schools Hickman County Schools Humphreys County Schools Jackson County Schools Lawrence County Schools Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Motlow State Community College-All Putnam County Schools Restoring Hope Christian Academy Russellville Independent Schools Stewart County Schools Trousdale County Schools United Christian Academy Van Buren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Wayne County Schools White County Schools

One dead after accident on Brick Church Pike

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Brick Church Pike Fatal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning on Brick Church Pike and Bellshire Drive in northeast Nashville.

According to Metro Police, the woman was 49-years-old. Her exact identity has not been released pending next of kin notification.

Initial investigation shows the woman was attempting to turn left from Bellshire Drive onto Brick Church Pike in a 2008 Pontiac SUV when she was stuck by a northbound Dodge pickup truck. The woman had a stop sign and reportedly pulled out in front of the pickup.

Investigators say the contributing factor to the cash was a failure to yield the right of way, and it does not appear that drugs or alcohol were involved.

The woman was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where she died.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar