One critical after brief electrical fire at Trevecca Towers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man is in critical condition following an electrical incident at Trevecca Towers, which led to a small fire.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, the man was working on a breaker box at the retirement home on Lester Avenue when he was reportedly electrocuted which caused smoke to fill a portion of the building.

Some of the residents in the building were not able to evacuate, so Nashville Fire Department called in additional personnel to help remove them.

Firefighters and investigators are still working to determine the manner and cause of the fire.