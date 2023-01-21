MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is facing a homicide charge after being accused of shooting another man outside of a McMinnville home late Friday night.

According to a statement released by District Attorney General Chris Stanford for the 31st Judicial District, his office and the McMinnville Police Department started investigating an incident along Lance Street at approximately 11:20 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.

Through this joint investigation, officials said they charged Jacob Omar Simpson with criminal homicide in connection with the unlawful shooting of Jathan Allen Cagle outside of a Lance Street home.

Stanford did not release any additional information about the shooting in Saturday’s statement, citing “the ongoing nature of the investigation” and “the need to preserve certain evidence for the courtroom pursuant to legal process.”

As of Saturday, Jan. 21, Simpson is reportedly in the Warren County Sheriff’s Department’s custody, with a bail set at $1 million.

“I also want to thank agents of law enforcement for their professional and effective efforts to quickly secure the suspect and properly investigate the circumstances of the shooting,” Stanford said. “Finally, I ask that each of you join me in prayer for the victim’s family and friends as they grieve the loss of their loved one, and please respect the victim’s family’s privacy during this difficult time.”