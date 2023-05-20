NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Brentwood financial technology internet firm is embarking on a $1.3 million expansion, bringing more jobs to Middle Tennessee, according to state officials.

Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and OMNICOMMANDER officials announced recently the company is expanding its flagship office, located in Brentwood, hiring several key positions over the next two years.

The company will create 58 new jobs in Williamson County with positions including CTO, CMO, COO, vice presidents, directors, managers, product specialists, developers and software engineers. The growth will allow OMNICOMMANDER to build out new product and service lines that will support existing and future clients, the ECD said in a release.

“Since we opened our first office in Nashville, we have found the talent pool and the city to just be an incredible draw,” said OMNICOMMANDER Founder and CEO Eric Isham. “We have been making significant investments at our flagship location and will continue to do so with the rapid expansion and plans of hiring another 60 COMMANDOs, all to be based in Tennessee. These are high paying, highly technical jobs that we will recruit people from around the world to fulfill. We are very excited about the future growth and adding to the already well-known fact that Tennessee is a great place to build a company.”

“Tennessee’s strong business climate, central location and highly skilled workforce make our state the best place for data and tech companies to succeed,” Lee said. “I thank OMNICOMMANDER for investing more than $1 million in Brentwood to provide greater opportunity for Tennesseans across Williamson County.”

OMNICOMMANDER is veteran owned and operated and one of the fastest-growing financial technology, digital marketing and cybersecurity firms in the financial technology space, according to the ECD. Upon completion of the project, the company will more than double its existing workforce in Tennessee, officials said.

“When a company chooses to expand in Tennessee, it is not only a testament to our state’s skilled workforce and business climate, but also the community the company calls home,” said Commissioner McWhorter. “A thank OMNICOMMANDER for providing nearly 60 new opportunities for Tennesseans in Williamson County and look forward to the company’s continued success.”