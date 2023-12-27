HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody in Oklahoma Tuesday evening after he reportedly made a violent threat against a Middle Tennessee hospital over the phone.

The Hendersonville Police Department said it responded to a report of a threatening message received by the TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center’s security office on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Authorities said the caller made “odd comments about various things,” adding that the caller became frustrated with the person to whom he was speaking and threatened to commit violence against people at the hospital.

According to officials, detectives quickly determined the call came from a phone used in Oklahoma. In addition, investigators discovered the caller had contacted a hospital in Ohio hospital before reaching out to TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center.

Law enforcement identified the suspect as Kyle Andrew O’Dell, 45, of Lone Grove, Oklahoma.

“With extraordinary cooperation from the Lone Grove Oklahoma Police Department, the suspect was verified to be in the State of Oklahoma, and contact was made to further the investigation,” the Hendersonville Police Department said in a statement.

Later that day, a Hendersonville detective reportedly obtained warrants charging O’Dell with making a false report (threatening violence) and harassment.

Early Tuesday evening, members of the Lone Grove Police Department and the Carter County Sheriff’s Office took O’Dell into custody, according to authorities. He will be held as a fugitive from justice, pending extradition to Sumner County.

“As of this time, investigators have not revealed any ties between Odell and entities within the state of Tennessee. These crimes were perpetrated over a long distance, which is not a barrier to the prosecution of serious crimes in Sumner County, TN,” the Hendersonville Police Department stated. “As always, please remain aware of your surroundings and contact the police if you observe suspicious behavior.”

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.