WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man wanted for kidnapping and murder out of Ohio is now behind bars in Wilson County thanks in part to the actions of a vigilant Wilson County deputy.

“We were able to take somebody off the streets that shouldn’t be on the streets,” said Cpt. Scott Moore with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office as he commended their deputy for being vigilant.

It’s an investigation that started hundreds of miles away on Friday, Aug. 18. Just before noon, police in Cincinnati, Ohio, responded to a shots fired call. Investigators at the scene said they found evidence of a possible shooting and kidnapping.

According to court documents, 36-year-old Kaitlyn Lynch was shot while the suspect, identified as 32-year old Lance Miller, left the crime scene in the victim’s car with her in it.

The next morning, the victim’s car was spotted in Tennessee.

“A BOLO (be on the lookout) was sent out by the Tennessee Highway Patrol of a possible kidnapping, murder suspect out of the state of Ohio,” said Moore.

Wilson County Deputy Jesse Paradis was more than 20 miles away from the possible sighting.

“Deputy Paradis, who works on our first shift, went to the Lynwood Road area overpass and kind of calculated kind of what time he would be there if the average person was going 70 miles per hour, because at the time nobody was chasing the suspect. So he calculated that in and sure enough, shortly thereafter is when he came through,” Moore explained.

Paradis first spotted the vehicle with binoculars and then cautiously followed along for several miles.

“As soon as he activated his blue lights, Miller took off and the pursuit began,” Moore said.

The pursuit continued for more than 50 miles through three counties. THP, Metro police and the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office were all involved.

Cheatham County deputies ultimately spiked the car on I-40 near mile marker 186. Miller was taken into custody and booked into the Wilson County Jail, while the victim was found dead in the vehicle’s front seat.

Moore praised the quick actions of Paradis and the assisting agencies for getting Miller off the streets.

“We can’t do it by ourselves. It takes a team, and in this situation the team worked,” Moore said.

Miller is facing fugitive from justice, evading arrest, and abuse of a corpse charges in Wilson County.

“We were fortunately able to get him off the streets and he will have to deal with charges locally, and once he deals with those he has a chance to bond out here and then Cincinnati will be sending authorities here to pick him up and deal with the charges he has in Ohio,” said Moore.

Miller is charged with murder and kidnapping in Ohio.