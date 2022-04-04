RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials are searching for a man accused of shooting a man near the Rutherford-Wilson County line on Sunday.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Rigoberto Riso Hernandez was shot multiple times and killed. His family was notified on Sunday.

Deputies are now searching for 43-year-old Suspect Jorge Reyes who lives in the Couchville Pike area. He is wanted for first-degree murder. Lead investigator Detective Joseph Duncan with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest warrant charging Reyes who fled and has not been located.

“Through multiple interviews, we were able to ascertain the identity of the suspect and at that point, we began a search of the area of his last known location,” Detective Sgt. Steve Craig said.

Sheriff’s deputies from Wilson and Rutherford Counties searched the area near the county line. Rutherford County deputies and K9s conducted tracks and used drones to search. The Tennessee Highway Patrol also searched by helicopter to try to locate Reyes.

“The only other known family members the suspect has are in Texas and Mexico,” Craig said. “We feel he may be headed toward those family members.”

Detectives believe the victim was close to the suspect.

Anyone with information on Ryes’ whereabouts is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770.