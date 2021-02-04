Officials searching for reported missing person at Cummins Falls State Park

JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee State Park Rangers are actively searching for a reported missing person in the area of Cummins Falls State Park.

The search began late Thursday afternoon. Details surrounding the missing person and what led up to their disappearance were not immediately given to News 2.

Cummins Falls State Park is located in Jackson County northwest of Cookeville and has been the site of tragedy in recent years with at least three people having died there and dozens who had to be rescued.

A 2-year-old drowned and multiple people were rescued in 2019 when trapped in a flash flood in the gorge. A similar incident in 2017 resulted in the death of a 73-year-old, the rescue of more than 40 people, and the discovery of remains of a 45-year-old woman.

In 2016, a 13-year-old had to be resuscitated after being rescued from 13 ½ feet of water while unconscious.

More recently in August of 2019, a man fell 50 feet off a bluff ignoring safety guidelines put in place at the park. The enhanced safety guidelines were put in place after the 2-year-old drowned.