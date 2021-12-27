NORTH COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Maury County have asked for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing since Sunday.

Sheriffs said Misty Leigh Swanson, 46, may have walked away from her home on Harlan Road in North Columbia early Sunday morning.

Officials said it is unclear which direction she may have gone, or her intended destination.

Swanson is described as being 5’10” tall with black hair and hazel eyes and is believed to have worn blue jeans and a hoodie at the time she went missing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Maury County Sheriffs at 931-388-5151.