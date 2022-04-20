FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public for their help in locating a missing teen that has not been seen since last Thursday.

Officials said Laken Hinkle, 15, was last seen April 14, around 9 p.m. near the Old Tullahoma Highway.

The National Center for Missing and Endangered, Inc. then shared a social media post from the sheriff’s office to help locate Hinkle.

Anyone with information on Hinkle’s whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Samuel Davidson at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 931-962-0123.