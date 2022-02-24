GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Giles County teen has been missing for months, and authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted the public of his disappearance. They said Austin Whaley, 17, has been missing since June 6, 2021.

Austin Whaley (Courtesy: Giles County Sheriff’s Department)

Whaley is described as being 5’10” tall, with brown hair and brown eyes, and weighing about 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at (931)363-3505, or call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800)THE-LOST.