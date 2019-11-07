Officials investigating cause of large house fire in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are still many questions in Columbia after a 5,400 square foot home caught on fire Wednesday night.

State and local investigators were at the scene through the night and spent much of Thursday sifting through the debris for clues.

It all started around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night. The call came in as a car on fire.

Firefighters got to the scene on Rutherford Lane within five minutes. Upon arrival, they quickly discovered a large home with flames shooting into the sky.

“When we first got the call, the concern was, maybe people were still trapped in the house,” said Columbia Fire Chief Ty Cobb.

Helmet cam showed firefighters entering the home, parts of which were still burning orange.

The video showed uncertain conditions. It is dark, smoky, and the house is very large, making searching for possible victims even more difficult.

“In a large home like that, at that time of night, with a car in the driveway, you think occupants could be trapped in the fire. We put life safety as a top priority,” said Chief Cobb.

After a thorough search, no residents are found at home. Sadly, two dogs died in the blaze.

“Crews did a good job. They made a quick stop and stopped the fire from spreading fast and rapidly. The home was not totally destroyed and they were able to save the home but it does have extensive fire damage and smoke damage.”

As of Thursday evening, fire crews had left the scene, but state and local investigators were still at the house looking for a cause to the blaze which at this point has not been determined.

Fire investigators are asking the public if they saw anything unusual around Rutherford Lane to call authorities.