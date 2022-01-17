RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving an arson investigation at the Hazen Brigade Monument at Stones River National Battlefield.

According to the fire marshal’s office, someone used improvised incendiary devices, also known as Molotov cocktails, against the monument on the north side of Old Nashville Highway. The monument is located just past the Thompson Lane overpass.

Investigators from the State of Florida alerted the Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office to the arson following a similar investigation in their jurisdiction.

“The investigation is active and not much information is able to be shared at this point, but we believe the incident took place in early to mid-December—possibly on the 15th,” Assistant Chief and Fire Marshal Joshua Sanders said. “Due to the somewhat remote location of this monument and suspected time of day, it went unreported.”

The Hazen Brigade Monument is the oldest American Civil War monument still standing in its original battlefield location, according to the National Park Service.

“We are hoping someone may have information that would be helpful to our ongoing criminal investigation,” Sanders said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 615-907-3600 or send an email to fireprevention@rutherfordcountytn.gov. Tips can also be submitted to the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction could lead to a reward of up to $5,000.