COLLEGE GROVE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There’s a vision that most driving down Horton Highway can’t see.

But Jeffrey Barrie has seen that vision for nearly two years. The empty field off that highway in College Grove will finally transform into a pollinator habitat.

“I knew that this would be a great spot because it’s nice and flat, [and] it’s underneath the powerlines,” he said.

That land sits next to a large solar facility owned and operated by Middle Tennessee Electric.

“The usages were going to be limited, and we thought this was just a perfect fit,” said CEO, Chris Jones.

Jones says the transmission lines made it hard for them to do more with that piece of property.

So, when Barrie, who serves as the president of the Tennessee Environmental Council, approached him about creating a pollinator habitat, he knew they had to do it.

“Middle Tennessee Electric and the Tennessee Environmental Council, we have a long partnership but this is kind of putting tangible proof of that partnership in place,” said Jones.

Monday afternoon, they joined together to break ground on a new one-acre habitat that will help increase the life of bees, butterflies and bats.

“It’s something one can do right now to plant a garden or a tree to make a better environment,” said Barrie. “Once you plant it nature takes care of the rest, and you see the results.”

Right now, there isn’t much to see, but in the next couple of months, it will soon be something drivers can’t take their eyes off of.

“Nature will reward us with the beauty and the ecosystem if we do our part,” said Barrie.

Barrie says they anticipate the habitat to be fully in bloom by the spring of 2023.

The Tennessee Environmental Council also started a pollinator habitat program called “Generate Some Buzz,” which works engage thousands of Tennesseans to create new pollinator habitats.

So far, the project has established over 161,000 square feet of pollinator habitats across the state.

If you are interested in learning more about the program, you can find more information HERE.