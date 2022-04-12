SUMNER CO. Tenn. (WKRN) – Law enforcement warns residents to be on high alert after officers search for suspects considered armed and dangerous.

The Sumner County Emergency Communications Center issued the alert to those living in the Long Hollow Golf course area in Gallatin around 11 Tuesday morning.

Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown said the suspects were being pursued by Sumner County Sheriff’s Office when they wrecked a gray Camry near a gas station, then ran on foot.

Deputies originally believed the Camry was involved in an armed robbery from Monday night.

Brown said after the crash, one of the suspects stole a city of Gallatin truck near the golf course maintenance shop. Officials were able to track the truck to Conference Drive in Goodlettsville due to a GPS tracker inside the vehicle. However, they have not recovered the truck yet.

Gallatin police believe the suspect wearing a black long sleeve shirt may be in the area of Cambridge Farms and Long Hollow Pike. They believe the suspect in the city truck – white 2015 Chevrolet 2500 – could be in Davidson County.

Courtesy of Gallatin Police

Courtesy of Gallatin Police

Courtesy of Gallatin Police

Courtesy of Gallatin Police

The two suspects are still on the run.