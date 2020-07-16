Officers issue 170 verbal warnings regarding mandatory mask mandate in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officers issued over 100 verbal warnings during the day shift in regard to the mandatory mask mandate in Nashville, according to Metro police.

Officials said from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. officers on Broadway issued 0 citations, gave 170 verbal warnings and handed out 37 educational forms.

Officers said many of those were tourists who were unaware of the mandatory mask order in place.

MNPD urges both residents and visitors to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 by wearing face coverings, social distancing and washing their hands.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE