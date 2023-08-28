NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two drug officers with the 22nd Judicial Drug Task Force are continuing to recover at Nashville hospitals after a terrifying crash in Lawrence County.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 9:40 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 64.

Troopers said the drug agents were traveling east and a UPS truck was heading west on Highway 64. The crash report indicates the UPS truck failed to yield the right of way while attempting to turn left onto the Highway. The drug agents’ Hyundai then crashed into the back of the delivery truck.

One officer was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center while the other officer was flown to Skyline Medical Center.

Both officers have undergone surgeries for various injuries associated with the wreck, including broken bones and internal bleeding.

A woman who saw the wreck stopped and called 911.

“There’s been a car accident with a UPS and passenger vehicle. A man is in the road in distress here,” she told 911.

Lawrence County Deputy John Myers heard the call and responded to the scene.

“This is Small Town, USA, down here and we know just about everybody,” Myers said.

Myers was one of the first on scene. He didn’t immediately know that two officers were involved.

“Unbeknownst to us when we get to the scene that the two occupants in the passenger vehicle are undercover agents assigned to the drug task force,” he said.

Myers told News 2 he knew both men and has worked with both men, which made responding to this kind of incident even more intense.

“It’s tough when you see a person you’ve known a long time that you consider a friend laying on the ground near a wrecked car and he is in pain. It is tough. He said it happened so fast he didn’t have time to do anything,” Myers said. “Life is short, here one minute and gone the next. You never know. We deal with accidents every day and it hits home when you roll up to a scene like this and you know the individuals and you are friends with the individuals and you work with the individuals. Yes, it is tough.”

A GoFundMe account has been to help with expenses for the officers’ families traveling back and forth to Nashville.