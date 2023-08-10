WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Thursday evening in Watertown.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were conducting a welfare check when the shooting happened.

No deputies were injured, according to investigators. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is also at the scene investigating, per protocol.

No other information was released.

News 2 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as new information is made available.