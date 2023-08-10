WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Thursday evening in Watertown.
The sheriff’s office said deputies were conducting a welfare check when the shooting happened.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
No deputies were injured, according to investigators. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is also at the scene investigating, per protocol.
No other information was released.
News 2 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as new information is made available.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.