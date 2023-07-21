LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Lebanon.

The Lebanon Police Department said the officer was on-duty at the time of the shooting and that no officers were injured.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

A News 2 crew went out to Lebanon and found a heavy police presence at Head Homes near Beard Avenue.

Police said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been notified and will be investigating.

No other information was released.