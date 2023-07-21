LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Lebanon.
The Lebanon Police Department said the officer was on-duty at the time of the shooting and that no officers were injured.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
A News 2 crew went out to Lebanon and found a heavy police presence at Head Homes near Beard Avenue.
Police said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been notified and will be investigating.
No other information was released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.