CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is on the way to the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Cheatham County Sunday night, officials told News 2.
The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the shooting took place at Clarksville Pike and Randy Road.
Authorities have not provided any additional details about this officer-involved shooting, but News 2 has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.