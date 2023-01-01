CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is on the way to the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Cheatham County Sunday night, officials told News 2.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the shooting took place at Clarksville Pike and Randy Road.

Authorities have not provided any additional details about this officer-involved shooting, but News 2 has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.