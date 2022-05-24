COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities have opened an investigation after an officer-involved shooting in Coffee County early Tuesday morning.

According to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney Craig Northcott, officials initially responded to Evan Krenson, 20, of Decherd, who called 911 and said he had a gun at an overpass near mile marker 117 along Interstate 24 and was going to end his life. The DA said deputies responded and negotiated with the man for over an hour.

The sheriff’s department said while talking to Krenson, he produced a weapon and fired at deputies. Authorities then allegedly fired back and shot him multiple times.

Krenson was then taken to a local hospital and transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Officials said he is in critical but stable condition.

Northcott said charges are currently pending. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has taken the lead on the case. The names of the deputies are not being released at this time.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a prevention network of 161 crisis centers that provides a 24/7, toll-free hotline available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. If you need help, please call 1-800-273-8255.