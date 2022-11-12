MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting occurred early Saturday morning in Madison.

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Gallatin Pike South early Saturday morning in response to a “Personnel in Danger/Officer Down” call.

Source WKRN

Officials say officers were already at the scene of a non-critical shooting that had happened earlier and did not involve police.

According to Metro police, while officers were investigating the scene, a suspect approached officers with his hands in his pockets. Officials say officers repeatedly told the suspect to remove his hands from his pockets.

That’s when the suspect allegedly continued walking toward officers, did not show his hands, crossed under the crime scene tape and pulled a gun from his pocket.

Officials say the suspect fired at officers and three Metro police officers returned fire. In a release, officers say the gunman died as a result of the shooting.

The details surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. According to Don Aaron, Metro Nashville Police Department’s spokesperson, body camera footage detailing the incident will be available to the public later in the morning.

No other information was immediately released.