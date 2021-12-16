MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have opened an officer-involved shooting investigation along Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison after an incident early Thursday morning.
The initial call came in at 2:37 a.m. with reports about personnel possibly in danger located at 905 Old Hickory Boulevard West. Police told News 2 that no officers are injured.
There was a large police presence in the area, prompting authorities to close down the roadway. Officials said Old Hickory Boulevard will be shut down for several hours.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.