Office of Emergency Management to conduct cold patrols throughout weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Office of Emergency Management’s Emergency Support Unit (OEM ESU) will be conducting cold patrols over the weekend to make sure people needing shelter can get out of the cold.

OEM ESU says members will exercise COVID-19 precautions to protect volunteers and the public.

ESU Members will not enter encampments and go to everyone’s campsite. Instead, OEM ESU Members will announce they are at the encampment so people who want to have contact with volunteers can approach the OEM ESU Members.

All OEM ESU Members will be wearing face coverings.

All OEM ESU Members will also have protective gloves and limit direct contact with the people they are serving.

OEM ESU members will be providing blankets, gloves, hand warmers and other items to those who need them.

Transportation to the Extreme Cold Weather Overflow Shelter or other sheltering options will be arranged for those who want to get out of the cold.

