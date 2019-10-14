Off-duty Tennessee trooper charged with DUI, possession of weapon while intoxicated

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An off-duty Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper has been placed on leave following his arrest Monday morning in Henry County.

According to a THP spokesperson, Trooper Daryl Veliz was taken into custody by the Paris Police Department on charges of DUI, refusal of implied consent and possession of a weapon while intoxicated.

He was off-duty at the time of his arrest, the spokesperson added.

Trooper Daryl Veliz (Photo: Tennessee Highway Patrol/Henry County jail)

Trooper Veliz has been placed on discretionary leave with pay pending an internal investigation, THP said.

No other information has been released.

