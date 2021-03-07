Off-duty Chattanooga fire captain, daughter help I-24 shooting victim Saturday

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A fire captain with the Chattanooga Fire Department is being commended for his actions and quick thinking while helping the victim of a shooting on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County.

The Chattanooga Fire Department says Captain Brad Petty was with his family on the way home from his son’s wrestling tournament Saturday when they saw a car swerve off to the side of the road.

As Petty drove closer, he saw a man get out of the car, frantically waving for help. Petty pulled over and found a young woman who had been shot in the head. The woman was traveling with her siblings when someone shot into their car; she was hit while in the back seat, according to the fire department.

Captain Petty was able to open her airway and used the victim’s brother’s shirt to apply pressure to her wounds. As Petty was rendering aid, his daughter who works as a lifeguard in Chattanooga, relayed information to dispatch and helped keep the victim’s siblings calm, authorities say.

“When I saw the panic in that man’s face, I knew I needed to stop and do what I could,” Captain Petty said. “I am really proud of how calm my daughter remained and I’m just glad we were in the right place at the right time. I ask for prayers for the victim and her family.”

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting is possibly connected to a road rage incident and happened just before 1 p.m. Saturday.

The victim’s condition remains unknown and the investigation is ongoing.